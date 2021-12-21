Advertisement

Organizations offering free Christmas meal, short drivers

(WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - With Christmas approaching later this week many organizations offering free holiday meals are making an urgent call right now for volunteers willing to make home deliveries.

Help is needed at Riverview Gardens in Appleton, where Ed Rathsack of We Care Meals expects volunteer drivers to make up to 1500 deliveries Christmas day.

That’s because the on-going pandemic has once again canceled in person meals.

“We will not be taking reservations. You cannot come here unless you are volunteering to work. It’s just for everybody’s safety and well being,” said Rathsack adding, “Our people, basically if you feel uncomfortable we ask you to put a mask on. If you’re not feeling good, don’t come.”

Rathsack says volunteers are needed for both deliveries and kitchen help.

In Oshkosh Father Carr’s Place 2B has a similar shortage of volunteers since they’re shifting from a drive thru service offered on Thanksgiving, to deliveries only.

Executive Director John Nieman said, “We’re going to deliver the meals on Christmas day between 10:30 and noon. So, the more drivers we can get here, that can come here and deliver, the quicker it will be and then they can all go home and spend Christmas with their families.”

Eventually the hope is to return to in-person dining offering companionship.

Rathsack added, “I tell our drivers spend a few minutes, talk thru the door but use your own judgement. We’re sorry we cannot have the inside sitting down and having our fun celebration but we’re going to have to get thru this first again. I said it Easter, I will say it again, get our shots, we will get thru this thing and we will be able to go back to normalcy.”

If you want a meal delivered you have until noon at Christmas eve to reserve it.

For We Care Meals delivery call (920) 358-9671. To volunteer call (920) 731-7867.

Father Carr’s Place 2B can be reached at (920) 231-2378.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I would have actually wanted to hug and kiss him before he went to work,” Steve’s wife, Shawn...
Vigil held to honor local pole vaulting coach killed in Wednesday’s train wreck
Police respond to a situation at Green Bay East. Dec. 20, 2021
Green Bay grades 6-12 going virtual after gun is found in locker and recent threats
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Wisconsin among the slowest growing states in the country
New census study shows record low population growth in Wisconsin

Latest News

Green Bay police car
Attorney general touts more funds for mental health, policing
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws to a receiver as he is pressured by...
Christmas comes early: Packers fans celebrate NFC North division title
Green Bay East High School
Gun found at East High School; Green Bay 6-12 classes go virtual
Health workers prepare to work with COVID-19 patients
Doctors urge Wisconsinites to do more to stop COVID-19