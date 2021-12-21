Organizations offering free Christmas meal, short drivers

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - With Christmas approaching later this week many organizations offering free holiday meals are making an urgent call right now for volunteers willing to make home deliveries.

Help is needed at Riverview Gardens in Appleton, where Ed Rathsack of We Care Meals expects volunteer drivers to make up to 1500 deliveries Christmas day.

That’s because the on-going pandemic has once again canceled in person meals.

“We will not be taking reservations. You cannot come here unless you are volunteering to work. It’s just for everybody’s safety and well being,” said Rathsack adding, “Our people, basically if you feel uncomfortable we ask you to put a mask on. If you’re not feeling good, don’t come.”

Rathsack says volunteers are needed for both deliveries and kitchen help.

In Oshkosh Father Carr’s Place 2B has a similar shortage of volunteers since they’re shifting from a drive thru service offered on Thanksgiving, to deliveries only.

Executive Director John Nieman said, “We’re going to deliver the meals on Christmas day between 10:30 and noon. So, the more drivers we can get here, that can come here and deliver, the quicker it will be and then they can all go home and spend Christmas with their families.”

Eventually the hope is to return to in-person dining offering companionship.

Rathsack added, “I tell our drivers spend a few minutes, talk thru the door but use your own judgement. We’re sorry we cannot have the inside sitting down and having our fun celebration but we’re going to have to get thru this first again. I said it Easter, I will say it again, get our shots, we will get thru this thing and we will be able to go back to normalcy.”

If you want a meal delivered you have until noon at Christmas eve to reserve it.

For We Care Meals delivery call (920) 358-9671. To volunteer call (920) 731-7867.

Father Carr’s Place 2B can be reached at (920) 231-2378.

