Advertisement

One displaced after porch fire in Appleton

Firefighters investigate a porch fire in Appleton. Dec. 20, 2021.
Firefighters investigate a porch fire in Appleton. Dec. 20, 2021.(Appleton Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton firefighters are investigating a porch fire at a home late Monday.

At 11:30 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was called to a fire on W. Franklin St.

A caller stated there was a couch in flames on the front porch. The caller pounded on the door to wake up the resident, who escaped with their dog.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire on the porch had extended into the first floor through a window.

It took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. The fire caused damage to the porch, an exterior wall and some items just inside the window. The department says there was significant smoke and heat damage in the house.

“Current conditions make the house non-inhabitable,” reads a statement from the fire department.

Appleton firefighters do not yet know what caused the fire. The estimated cost of damage is $75,000.

The American Red Cross is helping the occupant.

The is the first red bulb added to the Keep the Wreath Green holiday fire wreath. Departments add red bulbs to mark fires during the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a situation at Green Bay East. Dec. 20, 2021
Green Bay grades 6-12 going virtual after gun is found in locker and recent threats
Omicron variant of COVID-19
DHS urges more precautions as omicron overtakes delta; hospitals overwhelmed
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10 Northeastern counties report 21 more deaths
Michael Miller is charged with attempted homicide for a stabbing in Appleton
Man, 61, arrested for stabbing in Appleton

Latest News

Darrell Brooks
Group seeks to oust prosecutor after Wisconsin parade crash
December 21 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking some snow
Tammy Elliott and Dr Rai
WATCH: Dr. Rai talks omicron, advice for the holidays
Ice skating at Titletown
WATCH: Holiday family fun at Titletown