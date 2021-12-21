One displaced after porch fire in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton firefighters are investigating a porch fire at a home late Monday.

At 11:30 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was called to a fire on W. Franklin St.

A caller stated there was a couch in flames on the front porch. The caller pounded on the door to wake up the resident, who escaped with their dog.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire on the porch had extended into the first floor through a window.

It took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. The fire caused damage to the porch, an exterior wall and some items just inside the window. The department says there was significant smoke and heat damage in the house.

“Current conditions make the house non-inhabitable,” reads a statement from the fire department.

Appleton firefighters do not yet know what caused the fire. The estimated cost of damage is $75,000.

The American Red Cross is helping the occupant.

The is the first red bulb added to the Keep the Wreath Green holiday fire wreath. Departments add red bulbs to mark fires during the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.