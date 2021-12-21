Navy medical personnel coming to support health workers at Green Bay’s Bellin Hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty U.S. Navy medical personnel are being deployed to Green Bay to support health care workers at Bellin Hospital amid the current COVID-19 surge.

The personnel include doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists. They’re coming at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is also deploying teams to Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana, Colorado, Montana and New Mexico.

Action 2 News reported earlier this month that Wisconsin asked the federal government for medical reserve teams at the request of 270 health care facilities saying they need staffing help. Statewide, more than 1,600 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, who need more staff support and are in the hospital longer than the average patient.

“Since COVID began, our military medical personnel have been committed to fighting the pandemic and supporting our local, state and federal partners and communities in need,” said Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., commander of the U.S. Army North joint Department of Defense effort. “As we look ahead to the holiday season and 2022, we must remain vigilant in our fight, especially now as Indiana and Wisconsin are added to our supported states, and we must keep in our thoughts the service members and healthcare professionals on the front lines.

