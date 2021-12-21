Advertisement

Manitowoc County’s Health Officer urging people to get vaccinated amid increase in deaths

By Casey Torres
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Health Department’s Health Officer, Stephanie Lambert, is at wit’s end trying to plea for people to get vaccinated.

“We’re getting tired here at public health. We want to help people. We don’t like seeing the hospitals crowded. We don’t like seeing families grieving over the holidays because their loved one did not get vaccinated and is no longer here,” she said.

Lambert said 39 people died from December 1st through the 20th, with 13 of those deaths attributed to COVID-19. A post shared on the department’s social media page, stated one in three people died because of COVID-19 this month so far. That makes it 33% of the total number of deaths.

“Over the summer, we were practically down to zero deaths in the county for COVID. It was wonderful. We were celebrating,” said Lambert.

She said most of the victims were not fully vaccinated and most were in their 50′s and 60′s years of age.

“It breaks my heart,” she said. “These are my friends. These are my neighbors. This is my community.”

What makes it worse for Lambert is that most of the deaths could have been prevented.

Her message is loud and clear--get vaccinated. However, it’s still falling on some deaf ears.

According to Lambert, 55% of Manitowoc County’s estimated population of 80,000 people is fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 58% of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Lambert also worries for the community’s children which prompted her to type up an open letter for parents. She offered data on vaccine safety and efficacy for children ages 5 to 11.

“I felt compelled to put it out there. Our pediatric vaccination coverage is very low. We’re entering a time when people are entering the holidays, and it’s so important to vaccinate your kids,” she said.

She’s attempting to help a county now seeing similar hospitalization rates as last fall.

“I don’t know what to tell people anymore,” she said. “The data is so clear. Risk, benefit--vaccination is what we need to do to keep you and your family safe.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a situation at Green Bay East. Dec. 20, 2021
Green Bay grades 6-12 going virtual after gun is found in locker and recent threats
Omicron variant of COVID-19
DHS urges more precautions as omicron overtakes delta; hospitals overwhelmed
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10 Northeastern counties report 21 more deaths
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

The omicron variant is as contagious as measles, doctors say. If a person infects an average 6...
Omicron is most contagious variant so far
Wisconsin prison
DEBRIEF: Some correctional workers get pay raises
Researchers say COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to provide immunity against the omicron...
DEBRIEF: No immunity: Omicron can reinfect
Green Bay Correctional Institution cells (WBAY photo)
Some relief for prison workers, falls short of requests