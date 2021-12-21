Manitowoc County’s Health Officer urging people to get vaccinated amid increase in deaths

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Health Department’s Health Officer, Stephanie Lambert, is at wit’s end trying to plea for people to get vaccinated.

“We’re getting tired here at public health. We want to help people. We don’t like seeing the hospitals crowded. We don’t like seeing families grieving over the holidays because their loved one did not get vaccinated and is no longer here,” she said.

Lambert said 39 people died from December 1st through the 20th, with 13 of those deaths attributed to COVID-19. A post shared on the department’s social media page, stated one in three people died because of COVID-19 this month so far. That makes it 33% of the total number of deaths.

“Over the summer, we were practically down to zero deaths in the county for COVID. It was wonderful. We were celebrating,” said Lambert.

She said most of the victims were not fully vaccinated and most were in their 50′s and 60′s years of age.

“It breaks my heart,” she said. “These are my friends. These are my neighbors. This is my community.”

What makes it worse for Lambert is that most of the deaths could have been prevented.

Her message is loud and clear--get vaccinated. However, it’s still falling on some deaf ears.

According to Lambert, 55% of Manitowoc County’s estimated population of 80,000 people is fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 58% of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Lambert also worries for the community’s children which prompted her to type up an open letter for parents. She offered data on vaccine safety and efficacy for children ages 5 to 11.

“I felt compelled to put it out there. Our pediatric vaccination coverage is very low. We’re entering a time when people are entering the holidays, and it’s so important to vaccinate your kids,” she said.

She’s attempting to help a county now seeing similar hospitalization rates as last fall.

“I don’t know what to tell people anymore,” she said. “The data is so clear. Risk, benefit--vaccination is what we need to do to keep you and your family safe.”

