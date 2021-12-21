Judge: defense expert can testify at fatal high-speed crash trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A judge has granted a motion to allow the defense to call an expert to the stand to testify about the effects of certain drugs found in the victim in a high-speed fatal crash on Lombardi Ave.

On Dec. 17, Judge John Zakowski granted the motion in the Abdi Ahmed triple reckless homicide case. Ahmed, 23, is accused of driving 94 mph down Lombardi Ave, striking a vehicle carrying Jesse L. Saldana, 28; Sonia D. Gonzalez-Guillen, 27; and Sonia V. Gonzalez, 57. The three victims died in the June 2020 crash. Ahmed is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.

The judge’s decision allows the defense to present expert testimony from James T. O’Donnell, an associated professor of Pharmacology.

O’Donnell was hired by the defense to analyze if Jesse Saldana was impaired when he turned left in front of Ahmed’s vehicle. An autopsy found that Saldana had marijuana, marijuana metabolite and amphetamine in his system.

During a motion hearing in November, O’Donnell said he could testify to a degree of scientific certainty that based on two drugs in the system, the victim may have been impaired.

“I cannot state with certainty that he was impaired by amphetamine,” O’Donnell said. “He could have been.”

O’Donnell stated that the amount of Delta 9 THC in the system was “below the presumptive level of impairment.”

The state argued that the information is irrelevant, citing state statute that says a defendant is not immune from criminal liability if the victim has been negligent. The state added that the issue in the case is that Ahmed’s driving 94 mph is criminally reckless.

The court sided with the defense, citing case law that allows a defendant to introduce evidence on the impacts of drug use. The doctor cannot testify whether the victim was impaired, but can describe the effects of marijuana and amphetamine.

“The court finds the probative value of such evidence outweighs any prejudicial effect,” reads the judge’s ruling. “Such information may assist the trier of fact in evaluating the causation issue. The State’s objection at the motion hearing was not to the doctor’s qualifications but that his opinions were irrelevant.”

