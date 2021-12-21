INTERVIEW: Fox Cities PAC president receives Athena Leadership Award

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce awarded the Athena Leadership Award to the president and CEO of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

The award is given to a community member who exhibits professional excellence, actively helps others, and contributes time to improving the quality of life for others in the community.

Maria Van Laanen talked with our Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 about the award (she thought her friends were joking) and about leading the Fox Cities PAC through difficult times during the pandemic, keeping the curtains up and the stage lights on.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.