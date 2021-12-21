Advertisement

A hometown honor

Nationally acclaimed opera singer Scott Ramsay singing the national anthem at Lambeau Field in...
Nationally acclaimed opera singer Scott Ramsay singing the national anthem at Lambeau Field in 2015.(Scott Ramsay)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers fans attending the Christmas Day game at Lambeau Field are in for a treat.

The national anthem will be sung by a green bay area native with a tremendous voice.

Over the past two decades, Scott Ramsay has become one of the country’s most noted opera singers.

But ahead of his first national anthem performance at Lambeau Field in 2005, the venue proved to be a little challenging.

“When I first went out there to do the soundcheck they said do you want an earplug because there’s like a 3 second delay and I was like I’m a professional I don’t need that, and I got about three stanzas in and I was like can I have that earplug again,” recalls Ramsay with a chuckle.

In 2015, on Christmas Eve, Ramsay returned to Green Bay, to sing again in what he considers a hallowed hall.

“I treat Lambeau Field like I do Carnegie Hall, I mean that sounds weird, but that’s the same level that you have to bring to that arena because not only is it the National Anthem, but it’s the Packers and you want to do well and especially being a hometown person, you want to really make people proud,” says Ramsay.

If the name Ramsay sounds familiar, there’s a good reason.

Ramsay’s father Chuck Ramsay remains a WBAY icon after serving as a sports and news anchor for decades.

And while Christmas Day will mark Ramsay’s third Lambeau Field appearance, he says it always feels like a bucket list moment because the energy is overwhelming.

“To be in front of that many people and to get that feedback afterward is something unlike I’ve ever experienced in my life. I’m just so honored, I’m obviously a big Aaron Rodgers fan so I was like oh, I just want to sing one last time while Aaron’s still playing so it really makes my holiday quite frankly to be able to do it and I’m really looking forward to it,” says Ramsay.

