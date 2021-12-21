Advertisement

Group seeks to oust prosecutor after Wisconsin parade crash

Darrell Brooks
Darrell Brooks(Waukesha County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wisconsin’s governor has received a complaint seeking the removal of Milwaukee County’s district attorney because one his prosecutors recommended $1,000 bail for a man who authorities say later drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in a nearby county, killing six people.

Darrell Brooks is being held on a $5 million bail for the six homicide charges he faces in the Nov. 21 parade deaths in nearby Waukesha County. He was released on bail just days earlier after allegedly running over the mother of his child with his SUV.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has been under intense criticism for the bail recommendation from his office. Chisholm has called it “inappropriately low.”

