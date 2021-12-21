Green Bay boy with autism donates earnings from singing national anthem to CASA

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 12-year-old boy with autism gave money he earned from singing to a Brown County organization helping abused and neglected children.

TJ McDonough sings the national anthem in Wisconsin, and next year plans to do it at American Family Field for a Milwaukee Brewers game.

He began singing at 7 years old.

“I was singing a high school game at Miller Park for my dad’s high school he worked at,” TJ said.

He has sang the national anthem for charity events and for college and junior league sports teams, including the Green Bay Rockers and Green Bay Blizzard.

TJ is also on the autism spectrum.

“I memorize some songs. One of my favorite songs is ‘Best That You Can Do’ from Arthur. Winner of the Oscar for best original song. I memorized the whole song,” TJ said.

He recently earned $50 singing at a charity event. When he told organizers of his plans to donate the money to the Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Brown County, they gave him $500 instead.

“It makes me feel very sorry for them because I just want them to live a normal childhood,” he said.

CASA helps children under court protection who tend to be abused and neglected navigate the criminal justice system.

According to CASA, 131 volunteers served 225 kids this year in Brown County.

“Children with a CASA volunteer are more likely to do better in school. More likely to get more resources. Spend less time in foster care and find a permanent home. So we’re always looking for volunteers to be that one consistent adult in a child’s life,” CASA of Brown County Philanthropy Director Kathy Wucherer said.

Shane McDonough, TJ’s father, says he instilled in his children to be selfless and empathetic.

“Children have tremendous power....we are agents of change in this world and that if we recognize our gifts, and share those gifts openly and freely...it will really improve outcomes for the greater good,” McDonough said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.