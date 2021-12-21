Doctors urge vaccines as omicron variant is compared to Measles

Wis. (WBAY) - The omicron variant of COVID-19 has quickly become the dominant strain in the United States

For example in Dane County, just five days after the first three omicron cases were discovered, nearly 150 cases have been identified as of Tuesday.

“I think the one that we understand the most is that omicron is going to be much more transmissible than any other variant of COVID-19 that we’ve seen today,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW-Heath’s Chief Quality Officer and emergency medicine physician.

Omicron is so transmissible that doctors are comparing it to measles.

“What they are trying to explain is if a person walks into a large room, you can infect a multitude of other people,” said Dr. Donald Beno, a pediatrician at Aurora BayCare Medical Center. “If you walk by someone in the hallway, you can catch it.”

Many have not heard much about measles as it was declared eradicated in the U.S. in 2000 by the World Health Organization because of vaccines.

“It is tricky because most folks, thanks to vaccinations, don’t have an experience with measles, but measles is one of our more contagious pathogens,” said Dr. Pothof.

Dr. Pothof said early research shows each variant has become more infectious than the last one. When it comes to the original strain, one person was likely to infect one to two people. A person with the delta variant was likely to infect 3 to 4 people. Now, early data shows a person with the omicron variant can infect 6 people.

“Those six people go on to infect six more people each, so within just a couple generations, you have thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people who can be infected from a single, you know, index case, and that’s our concern with omicron is its ability to infect folks,” said Dr. Pothof.

Dr. Pothof said vaccinations will help, but the new variant does impact the vaccine’s efficacy.

“If you’re in the category where you’ve had both doses, but you’re six to eight months out, your ability to fight off any symptoms of COVID-19, if you come in contact with the omicron variant, drops to what they’re saying right now about 34%. So you are more than likely to have mild symptoms,” said Dr. Pothof.

However, that’s where Dr. Potho said the booster shot comes in to help re-establish antibodies.

“If you get a booster dose that ups the ante a little bit where you’re 74% protected against having any symptoms,” said Dr. Pothof. “The good news is, is it does look like folks who are vaccinated, particularly if you’ve got that booster dose, even though you may have a chance of having mild symptoms, you’re very unlikely to go on to having a severe disease or death.”

If you’ve survived COVID and are relying on natural immunity, Dr. Pothof said research shows it won’t hold up well against omicron either.

“It continues to look as if omicron is better at defeating natural immunity,” said Dr. Pothof.

For those reasons, doctors across the state are urging everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster shot if it’s time. Early indications are omicron may not cause symptoms as severe as delta, but that doesn’t mean people won’t be hospitalized or suffer long-term symptoms.

“So even though as a percentage, the number of people to get the severe disease will be lower, the actual number of people who then require hospitalization or even ICU care could be higher, just because so many more people have come in contact with this variant,” said Dr. Pothof.

Plus, it doesn’t mean the delta variant disappears.

“Health systems, especially here in Wisconsin are close to their breaking point. If we continue to see additional COVID-19 cases because of the omicron variant and because of the holidays, it is likely that there will be places in this state where if you have a medical emergency, you will not be able to get care for it,” said Dr. Pothof.

