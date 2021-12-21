Advertisement

De Pere Board of Education selects Thompson for superintendent

Dr. Christopher Thompson
Dr. Christopher Thompson(De Pere School District)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Unified School District of De Pere Board of Education has selected Dr. Christopher Thompson for superintendent.

The Board is set to approve Thompson’s contract at the Jan. 3 meeting. Thompson is set to begin on July 1, 2022.

Thompson takes over for Ben Villarruel, who is retiring after 21 years with the district.

Thompson comes from Rosholt where he has served as superintendent since 2019.

Thompson spent five years as Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Racine Unified School District. He also served as an elementary principal and assistant principal.

Thompson has a master’s degree in education/administrative leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He studied music at St. Norbert College.

Thompson was selected from nine finalists.

