COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 82 deaths reported; 8.4M vaccine doses delivered

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin counties submitted more than 80 COVID-19 death reports to state health officials in the past 24 hours, bringing COVID-19′s death toll to 9,765. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says 50 of the people died within the last 30 days, bringing COVID-19′s 7-day average to 29 deaths per day. If you counted all of the death certificates, we calculate the average would be 48 deaths, the highest 7-day average since Christmas Day, 2020. The death rate is 1.03% of all cases, after rising from 1.02%; this is the first time since July 6 the death rate went up and stayed up for a second day.

Brown County crossed 300 deaths with 5 more reports. Other counties reporting deaths were Waupaca with 3; Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac and Oconto with two each; and Manitowoc, Shawano and Sheboygan each reporting 1. The Manitowoc County Health Department said COVID-19 was the cause of one-third of in the county from December 1 to December 20, saying, “Most of these deaths were preventable, with the vast majority of deaths among people not fully vaccinated for COVID-19.”

The DHS reported Tuesday there were 4,001 confirmed coronavirus cases in the latest test results, raising the 7-day average slightly from 3,294 to 3,315 cases per day. The positivity rate also rose slightly, with 11.9% of all COVID-19 tests positive for the virus in the past 7 days. Fond du Lac County topped 25,000 cases and Oconto County is at 7,000.

We calculate the 7-day average for hospitalizations is 163 per day after 211 more people were admitted for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24-hour period. Taking discharges and deaths into consideration, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported a decline in patient numbers Tuesday: There are 1,653 COVID-19 patients, with 418 in ICU -- which is 6 fewer ICU patients and 7 fewer overall statewide.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals have 133 of the patients, which is 7 more since yesterday; 22 of them are in ICU, which is 5 fewer. The 10 Northeast health care region hospitals have 178 COVID-19 patients, with 34 in ICU; that’s 1 more in ICU and 1 more overall since Monday. The Fox Valley hospitals had 126 patients, with 27 of them in ICU.

Fox Valley hospitals report they have no ICU or intermediate care beds and only one medical surgical bed among them. Northeast hospitals are a little better off, with 8 beds in ICU, 2 in intermediate care and 7 medical surgical beds available. (These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19 treatment.) As we reported, Bellin Hospital in Green Bay is getting help from 20 Navy medical personnel to deal with overwhelming patient numbers and not enough staff to treat them (see related story).

The concern now is the omicron variant, which doctors have said is as contagious as the common cold, except that it’s a virus which is the third-leading cause of death in Wisconsin (behind heart disease and cancer, which aren’t contagious). Worse, people infected with the omicron variant can be re-infected more easily than with other mutations of COVID-19, meaning people can’t claim to have immunity when they recover from an infection.

The good news is that existing vaccines appear to give protection against omicron COVID-19 infections, especially with booster shots to keep the immune system tuned up and ready.

Wisconsin surpassed 8.4 million doses (8,401,287) of vaccines administered to state and out-of-state residents, such as people who work here. This includes almost 1.5 million (1,457,868) booster shots.

The DHS says 57.8% of the state’s entire population received a full set of COVID-19 shots, which is 3,373,929 people. That’s out of 61.5% of the population, or 3,587,257 people, who received at least one dose of vaccine so far. More than 1 in 8 Wisconsin children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated since their age group became eligible on November 9.

TUESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 19.4% received vaccine (+0.2)/13.0% completed vaccinations (+0.3)

12 to 17: 56.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 56.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/51.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 60.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 66.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/63.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 69.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/66.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 76.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/73.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/82.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

TUESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

Brown (264,542) (NE) 62.7% (+0.1) 59.5% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 54.9% 52.2% Dodge (87,839) 50.1% 47.6% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 76.5% 71.8% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.4% 50.6% Forest (9,004) 50.3% 47.7% (-0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.1 (-1.0) 45.9% (-0.9) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.2% 52.2% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.0% (+0.2) 49.1% (+0.2) Langlade (19,189) 52.3% 49.8% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.1% 55.4% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.4% (+0.3) 48.7% (+0.3) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.8% (+0.4) 74.3% (+0.5) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.8% (-0.2) 48.5% (-0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 61.7% (+0.3) 58.4% (+0.2) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.1% (+0.1) 43.9% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.0% 56.9% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.6% 51.0% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.4% (+0.1) 42.2% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 59.8% (+0.1) 56.3% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 285,817 (60.2%, +0.1) 271,256 (57.2%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 317,491 (57.7%, +0.1) 300,452 (54.6%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,587,257 (61.5%, +0.1) 3,373,929 (57.8%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 48,426 cases (+163) (303 deaths) (+5)

Calumet – 8,516 cases (+35) (75 deaths) (+2)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,596 cases 74 deaths

Dodge – 17,660 cases (+39) (219 deaths)

Door – 4,272 cases (+15) (41 deaths) (+2)

Florence - 615 cases (+5) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 20,025 cases (+57) (177 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 1,722 cases (+6) (36 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,860 cases (33 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,980 cases (+24) (36 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,645 cases (57 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,493 cases (+7) (35 deaths)

Langlade - 3,523 cases (+6) (48 deaths)

Manitowoc – 12,271 cases (+121) (107 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 7,235 cases (+43) (81 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,030 cases (52 deaths)

Menominee – 1,009 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 7,000 cases (+50) (70 deaths) (+2)

Outagamie – 30,302 cases (+41) (273 deaths)

Shawano – 7,131 cases (+36) (89 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 20,583 cases (+128) (182 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 8,204 cases (+33) (163 deaths) (+3)

Waushara – 3,536 cases (+9) (57 deaths)

Winnebago – 28,408 cases (+44) (271 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

