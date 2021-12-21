COLD TONIGHT... BUT QUIET ON WEDNESDAY

Slick roads remain possible this evening across the Northwoods from snowfall earlier today. Clouds persist through the evening, but should thin overnight. It will be colder and blustery as lows dip to within a few degrees on either side of 10. Wind chills likely fall to near or below zero by Wednesday morning.

We’ll be in between weathermakers on Wednesday. Look for a crisp day with highs in the middle 20s. We should begin the day with some decent sunshine, but clouds will thicken during the afternoon. Winds should be lighter, but could still be up around 10 mph.

A little bit of light snow is possible again Thursday morning with some rain/mix SOUTH. Anything steady should be shifting out of the area by the afternoon with minimal accumulation. Highs will be in the middle 30s. There will be another opportunity for a light wintry mix during the day on Christmas Eve. But, temperatures will push to near 40° for a high... so there’s likely to be more rain versus snow from Green Bay-Appleton southward.

Recent data is suggesting a growing chance of snow on Christmas Day! It’s still early, but guidance is coming into better agreement that more widespread precipitation falls from the afternoon into Saturday night. While there may be some wintry mix SOUTH, it’s looking like more snow through the Fox Cities and northward. Again, this is preliminary... so be sure to check back for updates. But, if you’ve been dreaming of a white Christmas, or perhaps just some snow for the Packers-Browns game... keep it up!!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually diminish. Quite blustery. LOW: 10 (chills below zero)

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine followed by afternoon clouds. Cold with less wind. HIGH: 24 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Snow showers or a wintry mix... mainly early. Some late day sun possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and breezy with occasional light rain, possibly snow/mix NORTH. Mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Light snow showers... rain SOUTH. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Early sun, then increasing clouds. Late-day snow showers possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Cloudy and blustery with a rain-snow mix possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Blustery and generally cloudy. Flurries? HIGH: 30

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.