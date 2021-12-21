Christmas comes early: Packers fans celebrate NFC North division title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Following Sunday’s thrilling win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Packers gave themselves and the fans an early Christmas present. The Ravens’ failed two-point conversion attempt late in the game put the bow on the Packers’ third straight NFC North Division title. They also hold the best record in football with three weeks left in the regular season.

Inside the Packers Pro Shop the next day, the Monday blues are nowhere to be found.

“It’s always good to be a Packers fan,” Niki Jauquet said, laughing, “but it’s especially good right now!”

NFC North champion hats are already on shelves, and once again the team is playoff bound. For a lot of fans, it’s no big surprise.

“This is where I expected them to be at all along, but I’m an optimist,” fan Tim Hanna said, also laughing joyfully.

The drama surrounding the team and its star quarterback last summer suddenly feels like a lifetime ago.

With the Packers currently owning the NFL’s best record, fans seem most excited about the team’s top 10 ranked defense.

“I think Aaron Rodgers is always the key, but the defense is playing really well this year so that definitely helps,” Hanna said.

“The defense has been the big surprise and how good they’re playing. I think that kind of caught everyone off guard, but a very pleasant surprise,” Packers fan Daniel Greaser said.

Fans also give a lot of credit to head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff for managing injuries to key players.

“I do feel like they are the strongest team in the NFL, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how they play out the rest of the season and hopefully the postseason is not a disappointment,” fan Justin Ellis said.

And that, fans say, is the burning question that still needs to be answered.

After two consecutive NFC Championship defeats can the Packers overcome that hurdle and make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time in a decade.

“I hate to say it to jinx us but I do think it is Super Bowl or bust,” Greaser said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.