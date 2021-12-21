A BURST OF SNOW TODAY ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN

The “Alberta Clipper” that we talked about yesterday is on track to bring a swath of snow across northern Wisconsin. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for northern Marinette, Florence and Forest counties. That’s where 2-4″ of snow is possible today, while folks living closer to Highway 64 are more likely to pick up 1-3″ of accumulation. Farther south, only minor accumulations are expected across the Fox Valley... So our snow continues to be a story of the “haves” and the “have nots”. For those who get snow today, be alert to slippery travel into the midday and afternoon.

As this weathermaker pulls away tonight, a blustery northwest wind will usher in a shot of colder weather. Subzero wind chills are possible after midnight and into early Wednesday morning.

However, it doesn’t take long before temperatures rise again... We’ll be back in the 30s on Thursday, with lower 40s on Christmas Eve Day. Along with that milder weather, the rain we’re expecting on Friday will make a “White Christmas” for Green Bay and south into the Fox Cities, very unlikely this year.

Right now it looks like Christmas Day will be colder. High temperatures will be near the freezing mark with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/W 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy with snow developing, especially NORTH. (see above narrative) First official day of winter! HIGH: 28

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Quite blustery. Subzero chills late. LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Afternoon clouds. Cold with less wind. HIGH: 23 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Snow showers or a wintry mix. Some late day sun. Not as cold. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy with periods of rain. Turning breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

CHRISTMAS DAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of late snow showers. HIGH: 32 LOW: 30

MONDAY: A chance of snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 33

