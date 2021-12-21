Advertisement

Ashwaubenon High School goes virtual because of COVID-19 outbreak

Sign outside Ashwaubenon High School (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ashwaubenon School District told parents Tuesday that high school students will have virtual learning on Wednesday, December 22, because of a “spike” in COVID-19 cases at the school.

The district says 46 students tested positive for the virus, or about 5% of the student body.

Other schools will continue with in-person learning on Wednesday, which is the last day of school for Ashwaubenon students before their winter break.

School officials added in the letter to parents that the move to virtual learning for 9th to 12th graders is only because of the rise in COVID-19 cases and not because of any school threats as the neighboring Green Bay school district has experienced.

