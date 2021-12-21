AREAS OF SNOW THIS AFTERNOON, COLD TONIGHT

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for northern Marinette, Florence and Forest counties until 6 p.m. this evening That’s where 2-4″ of snow is possible today, while folks living closer to Highway 64 are more likely to pick up 1-3″ of accumulation. Farther south, only minor accumulations are expected across the Fox Valley. The snow winds down by mid to late afternoon.

Blustery northwest winds will usher in some chilly air tonight. Actual air temperatures will be in the 10s & 0s but wind chills will tumble into the single digits above and below zero. Bundle up!

We’ll be in between weather makers on Wednesday. Look for a crisp day with highs in the 20s under variably cloudy skies.

A little bit of light snow is possible again Thursday morning and there may be a mix of rain and snow in the region on Friday. Neither of these 2 systems looks to produce a lot of moisture and/or snow but some accumulation is possible.

Recent data is suggesting the ***CHANCE*** of some snow on Christmas day, primarily during the 2nd part of the day. Will this happen? It’s still early too tell. Keep praying for that “Christmas Miracle” if you are dreaming of that White Christmas this year.



WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/W 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Areas of snow, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 28

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Quite blustery. Subzero chills late. LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Afternoon clouds. Cold with less wind. HIGH: 24 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Snow showers or a wintry mix. Some late day sun. Not as cold. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy with periods of rain. A little snow also possible NORTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

CHRISTMAS DAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder and blustery. Afternoon snow? HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: A chance of snow showers. HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

MONDAY: A chance of snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 32

