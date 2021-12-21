3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Flying through the Sun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What does it look like inside the Sun?

NASA just released images from the Parker solar probe’s speedy journey through the Sun’s corona in April. Brad shows you what it looks like flying through the Sun’s upper atmosphere.

Also, update about the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars and the James Webb space telescope launching on Christmas Eve (stay tuned to 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES later this week!)

