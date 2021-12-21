Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Flying through the Sun

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What does it look like inside the Sun?

NASA just released images from the Parker solar probe’s speedy journey through the Sun’s corona in April. Brad shows you what it looks like flying through the Sun’s upper atmosphere.

Also, update about the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars and the James Webb space telescope launching on Christmas Eve (stay tuned to 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES later this week!)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a situation at Green Bay East. Dec. 20, 2021
Green Bay grades 6-12 going virtual after gun is found in locker and recent threats
“I would have actually wanted to hug and kiss him before he went to work,” Steve’s wife, Shawn...
Vigil held to honor local pole vaulting coach killed in Wednesday’s train wreck
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Omicron variant of COVID-19
DHS urges more precautions as omicron overtakes delta; hospitals overwhelmed

Latest News

A ghost light sits on the stage at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center when the theater was...
INTERVIEW: Fox Cities PAC president receives Athena Leadership Award
Bellin Health and other local health care providers are rolling out the pediatric doses of...
Navy medical personnel coming to support health workers at Green Bay’s Bellin Hospital
Green Bay police car
Attorney general touts more funds for mental health, policing
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws to a receiver as he is pressured by...
Christmas comes early: Packers fans celebrate NFC North division title