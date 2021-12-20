Advertisement

Town of Ledgeview hosting Elfie Selfie scavenger hunt

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - Prizes are being given in the Town of Legdeview to people who take a selfie with an elf.

Elfie Selfie goes through Dec. 24. There are eight places in town to find an elf and take a photo with it.

For clues, visit the Town of Ledgeview website and Facebook page.

If you take an Elfie Selfie, post your photo to Facebook with #elfieselfieledgeview and tag @townofledgeview for a chance to win a holiday gift basket.

If you tag the business where you found the elf, you will get a bonus entry.

Ledgeview is a growing community, and the town wants people to come check it out.

“We do have a lot of unique shops. Some in Old Town Square that we wanted to bring attention to, but some outlying ones that people might not know are in in Ledgeview. So when we put a call out to businesses this is something we thought was really easy,” says Stephanie Schiag, director, Town of Ledgeview Parks and Recreation.

