Advertisement

Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah. Investigators said they found her in someone's basement, trapped and covered in coal.(Ephraim Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPHRAIM, Utah (Gray News) - A Snow College student who had been missing for five days was found by police trapped in a man’s basement, according to multiple reports.

The Salt Lake City Tribune reported Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing since Dec. 13. Police found her Saturday after tracking her phone, saying she was in a basement coal room and covered in coal, according to a court affidavit.

She was checked out at a hospital and has been reunited with her family, KSTU said.

A suspect has been taken into police custody and charged on multiple counts, including rape and aggravated kidnapping, Salt Lake City Tribune stated.

At a news conference, Jonathan Allen, the victim’s father, described getting the phone call from the police chief.

“‘He said, ‘I have her.’ And we dropped to our knees. We were so grateful, elated,” the parent said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I would have actually wanted to hug and kiss him before he went to work,” Steve’s wife, Shawn...
Vigil held to honor local pole vaulting coach killed in Wednesday’s train wreck
Police respond to a situation at Green Bay East. Dec. 20, 2021
Green Bay grades 6-12 going virtual after gun is found in locker and recent threats
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Wisconsin among the slowest growing states in the country
New census study shows record low population growth in Wisconsin

Latest News

The hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend.
Rare set of identical triplets born in Mississippi hospital
Dual COVID variants are setting up the potential for a hard holiday season and rough start to...
COVID: New concerns about omicron
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10 counties report 21 more deaths
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Police respond to a situation at Green Bay East. Dec. 20, 2021
Green Bay grades 6-12 going virtual after gun is found in locker and recent threats