Advertisement

Milwaukee court: Audio of bail hearing missed due to error

Darrell Brooks
Darrell Brooks(Waukesha County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee County court officials have reported that an error led to them failing to record audio of a bail hearing for a man before he allegedly drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade, killing six people.

Court officials say they only discovered that audio of the hearing was missing after reporters requested a copy of it, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Court Administrator Holly Szablewski explained that a digital audio-visual system used to stream court proceedings during the pandemic was not properly integrated with an old audio system.

Audio of the court’s proceedings was not recorded for four days due to the error.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I would have actually wanted to hug and kiss him before he went to work,” Steve’s wife, Shawn...
Vigil held to honor local pole vaulting coach killed in Wednesday’s train wreck
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Oshkosh Police find man’s body near railroad tracks
Deadly Crash Graphic
One dead, one injured in Marinette County crash
Wisconsin among the slowest growing states in the country
New census study shows record low population growth in Wisconsin

Latest News

Fire destroys a barn in the Town of Pound. Dec. 19, 2021
Barn destroyed by fire at Town of Pound dairy farm
December 20 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snowflakes
Elfie Selfie contest
WATCH: Elfie Selfie contest
Best Christmas Ever Wisconsin
‘Best Christmas Ever’ provides gifts for Wisconsin families