Manitowoc County sex offender arrested in child porn investigation

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County man has been arrested in a child porn investigation.

The suspect was identified as Smedley Butler, 50.

The Sheriff’s Office says detectives received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children alerting them to “suspicious online activity.”

Investigators identified the subject as Butler of rural Maribel.

Butler is a registered sex offender from a 2009 conviction for possession of child pornography.

On Dec. 17, search warrants were executed and Butler confessed to having child porn on his electronic devices, investigators say.

Butler was arrested on charges of possession of child porn, sex offender registry violation and felon in possession of a firearm.

