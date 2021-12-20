Advertisement

Manitowoc County sex offender arrested in child porn investigation

Smedley Butler
Smedley Butler(Manitowoc County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County man has been arrested in a child porn investigation.

The suspect was identified as Smedley Butler, 50.

The Sheriff’s Office says detectives received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children alerting them to “suspicious online activity.”

Investigators identified the subject as Butler of rural Maribel.

Butler is a registered sex offender from a 2009 conviction for possession of child pornography.

On Dec. 17, search warrants were executed and Butler confessed to having child porn on his electronic devices, investigators say.

Butler was arrested on charges of possession of child porn, sex offender registry violation and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I would have actually wanted to hug and kiss him before he went to work,” Steve’s wife, Shawn...
Vigil held to honor local pole vaulting coach killed in Wednesday’s train wreck
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Wisconsin among the slowest growing states in the country
New census study shows record low population growth in Wisconsin
Oshkosh Police find man’s body near railroad tracks

Latest News

Chris Roth Christmas
WATCH: Worst presents
Tammy elliott christmas
WATCH: Waking up early for Christmas
Bill Jartz Christmas gifts
WATCH: Have you re-gifted?
Real or Fake Christmas Tree
WATCH: Real or fake Christmas tree?