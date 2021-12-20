Man, 61, arrested for stabbing in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 61-year-old Appleton man was arrested on an attempted homicide charge for a stabbing.

The suspect was identified as Michael W. Miller of Appleton.

On Sunday, at 2:21 p.m., police were called to a fight in the 1100 block of W. College Avenue. Officers found the victim, a 54-year-old Appleton man, with an injury to his neck “consistent with the use of an edged weapon.”

The first officer on scene helped control the bleeding and the victim stabilized before being taken to a hospital.

Miller was found a short distance from the scene. He was booked into the Outagamie County Jail on a charge of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide.

Police say Miller and the victim knew each other. The victim’s name was not released.

