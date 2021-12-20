Advertisement

Green Bay’s Ray Nitschke bridge to close for four weeks in January

The Ray Nitschke Memorial (Main St.) Bridge in downtown Green Bay (WBAY photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Public Works has announced a four-week closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge (Main Street) in January.

Crews will be doing work on the span locks.

The bridge will close to traffic Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7 a.m.

Public Works anticipates opening the bridge on Monday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

  • Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway.
  • Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.

