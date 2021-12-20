Green Bay’s Ray Nitschke bridge to close for four weeks in January

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Public Works has announced a four-week closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge (Main Street) in January.

Crews will be doing work on the span locks.

The bridge will close to traffic Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7 a.m.

Public Works anticipates opening the bridge on Monday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway.

Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.

