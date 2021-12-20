Advertisement

Green Bay East secure the building lifted after “inside situation”

Police respond to a situation at Green Bay East. Dec. 20, 2021
Police respond to a situation at Green Bay East. Dec. 20, 2021(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A secure the building protocol has been lifted at Green Bay East High School following what was described as an “inside situation.”

“The secure the building protocol at East High School has been lifted. The Green Bay Area Public School District has been working with the Green Bay Police Department to resolve the situation,” reads a post on the district’s social media.

The district did not elaborate on the nature of the situation. Action 2 News is reaching out to police and officials to get more information, but nothing has been released to us.

Action 2 News will have updates when we learn more information.

