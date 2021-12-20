A FEW FLAKES TODAY... ACCUMULATING SNOW NORTH TOMORROW

Temperatures have climbed into the 30s this afternoon with some sun across east-central Wisconsin. However, skies have been cloudy across the Northwoods. That’s because of a cold front moving across the state. There isn’t a lot of moisture for that boundary to work with, so it will only squeeze out a few flurries and light snow showers, especially closer to the Upper Michigan border.

A more significant weathermaker will arrive tomorrow as it rides the northwest flow of the jet stream. It’s an “Alberta Clipper”, which will bring us light snow. It looks like areas NORTH of Green Bay will see 1-3″ of snow tomorrow afternoon. Roads may become slippery as folks are coming home from work Tuesday evening, especially across the Northwoods.

Looking ahead through this week, it’s going to be colder (20s) through the midweek, with some milder weather right before Christmas. In fact, on Christmas Eve, highs will be near 40 degrees with periods of rain. A “White Christmas” is looking unlikely for east-central Wisconsin this year, while the Northwoods should still have at least an inch of snow on the ground for Christmas Day.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: W 10-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: SE/SW 1-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. A few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Clouds return late. Snappy cold. LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon snow... 1-3″ NORTH of Green Bay. First official day of winter! HIGH: 27 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Slightly colder. HIGH: 24 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Morning flakes, then afternoon sun. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy with periods of rain. Turning breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as much wind. HIGH: 35

