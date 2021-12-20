DHS issues Public Health Advisory amid concern over fast-spreading omicron variant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services has issued a Public Health Advisory in response to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The advisory urges Wisconsin residents to “take urgent action to prevent additional hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19.” That includes getting the COVID-19 vaccine. CLICK HERE to find a vaccination clinic near you.

Omicron is highly contagious. DHS expects it to cause a “rapid increase” in COVID-19 activity. They are concerned about overwhelming a strained health care system.

“I urge every Wisconsinite to take immediate action and get the COVID-19 vaccine and your booster dose if you haven’t received it already—this is critically important for mitigating surges in hospitalizations and deaths across our state,” said Governor Tony Evers. “Please get the vaccine, continue following public health best practices, and do your part to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant.”

DHS recommends taking these steps:

Get vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.

Wear a well-fitting mask in indoor spaces when others are present who do not live with you.

Celebrate safely over the holidays by keeping gatherings small, getting tested before visiting others, and staying home if you have any symptoms.

If you have symptoms, get tested. CLICK HERE to find testing locations in your area.

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.