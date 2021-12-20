COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10 counties report 21 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is looking at two milestones by the end of the year: A total 10,000 deaths and 50,000 hospitalizations from the COVID-19 virus.

The numbers below show where we stood in the pandemic one year ago and where we are today. Case numbers in 2020 began on February 5 with the first diagnosed COVID-19 case in the state. The first deaths were reported in mid-March of 2020. In these past 12 months of 2021, we’ve seen the spread of variants of the COVID-19 virus, dominated by the deadlier delta variant which is more contagious and creates a higher viral load in people it infects; we’ve also seen vaccination efforts and anti-vaccination pushback.

Total cases Total deaths Total hospitalizations December 20, 2020 457,177 4,417 20,120 December 20, 2021 943,355 (+486,178) 9,683 (+5,266) 49,546 (+29,426)

State health officials are now concerned about the omicron variant, which some doctors have said is as contagious as the common cold, except that it’s a virus which is the third-leading cause of death in Wisconsin (behind heart disease and cancer, neither of which is contagious), and is hitting whelmed hospitals like another storm on rain-saturated ground. So here are your daily numbers starting off this holiday week:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports more than 6,500 confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, including 1,333 between Sunday and Monday morning. The state is averaging almost 3,300 cases per day (3,294), which is down from the state’s last COVID-19 report on Friday (3,558). The DHS says 11.8% of all COVID-19 tests in the last 7-day period were positive for the virus, which is up. As we’ve reported before, we’re seeing the highest positivity rates in over a year.

Eighty-three more people were added to the COVID-19 death toll since Friday, bringing us to 9,683 lives lost. By our calculations, the state averaged 43 COVID-19 death reports over the past week. However, the state only counts deaths within the last 30 days, and by that measure the state is averaging 28 deaths per day over the last 7 days, up slightly from 27 Friday. The death rate edged up from 1.02% to 1.03% of all known cases. We’ll be watching this metric tomorrow; the death rate hasn’t shown an upward trend since July 6.

Ten Wisconsin counties in WBAY’s viewing area submitted 21 death reports since Friday: These were people in Brown County (3), Dodge (2), Fond du Lac (2), Langlade (2), Manitowoc (1), Marinette (2), Oconto (1), Outagamie (3), Shawano (1), Waushara (1) and Winnebago (3).

Since the pandemic reached Wisconsin, 49,546 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, or 5.25% of all cases -- that continues a downward trend, indicating more people testing positive aren’t needing hospitalization. Nevertheless, 326 more people were hospitalized since Friday, and by our calculations an average 165 COVID-19 patients were admitted every day over the last week. That was offset by a total of 330 discharges and deaths over the weekend based on new numbers Monday from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), which reported 1,660 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 424 of them in intensive care units. That’s 1 more patient in intensive care compared to Friday but 4 fewer patients overall.

The Northeast health care region is treating 177 of those patients, including 33 in ICU. The Fox Valley hospitals have 126 patients, with 27 of them in ICU.

The 10 Northeast region hospitals report 10 available ICU beds, 2 intermediate care beds, and 17 medical surgical beds. The 13 Fox Valley region hospitals have 2 ICU beds, no intermediate care beds, and 12 medical surgical beds available among them. These are beds for all patients needing them, not just COVID-19 treatment.

VACCINATIONS

Health officials report almost 3.6 million Wisconsinites (3,583,947) have rolled up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Out of these, 3.37 million (3,370,820) completed their vaccine series -- either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccinators administers another 1,439,275 booster doses in Wisconsin, or an average 18,717 booster shots each day over the past week.

To date, 61.4% of Wisconsin’s total population has received a vaccine, including 57.8% of the population that was fully vaccinated. Sheboygan County reached 60.0% of its residents getting at least one dose of vaccine. The Fox Valley health care region is nearing 300,000 residents in those 8 counties (54.5%) getting fully vaccinated.

MONDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 19.2% received vaccine (+0.5)/12.7% completed vaccinations (+0.6)

12 to 17: 56.2% received vaccine (+0.2)/51.5% completed vaccinations (+0.3)

18 to 24: 56.0% received vaccine (+0.2)/51.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 60.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 66.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 69.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/66.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 76.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/73.8% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.0% completed vaccinations (-0.1)

MONDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 62.6% (+0.1) 59.4% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 54.9% (+0.1) 52.2% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 50.1% (+0.1) 47.5% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 76.5% (+0.2) 71.8% (+0.2) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.4% (+0.1) 50.6% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 50.3% 47.8% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.1 (-0.1) 46.8% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.2% (+0.1) 52.2% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 50.8% (+0.1) 48.9% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 52.3% (+0.1) 49.8% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.1% (+0.1) 55.4% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.1% (+0.1) 48.4% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.4% 73.8% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.0% 48.6% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 61.4% (+0.1) 58.2% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.0% (+0.1) 43.9% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.0% (+0.1) 56.8% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.6% (+0.1) 51.0% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.3% (+0.1) 42.1% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 59.7% (+0.1) 56.3% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 285,390 (60.1%, +0.1) 270,872 (57.1%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 316,752 (57.6%, +0.1) 299,913 (54.5%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,583,947 (61.4%, +0.1) 3,370,820 (57.8%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 48,263 cases (+169) (298 deaths) (+3)

Calumet – 8,481 cases (+45) (73 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,596 cases (+12) 74 deaths

Dodge – 17,621 cases (+159) (219 deaths) (+2)

Door – 4,257 cases (+27) (39 deaths)

Florence - 610 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 19,968 cases (+77) (175 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 1,716 cases (+2) (36 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,860 cases (+10) (33 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,956 cases (+7) (36 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,645 cases (+7) (57 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,486 cases (+7) (35 deaths)

Langlade - 3,517 cases (+27) (48 deaths) (+2)

Manitowoc – 12,150 cases (+152) (106 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 7,192 cases (+18) (81 deaths) (+2)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,030 cases (+15) (52 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 1,009 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,950 cases (+25) (68 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 30,261 cases (+171) (273 deaths) (+3)

Shawano – 7,095 cases (+18) (88 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 20,455 cases (+88) (181 deaths)

Waupaca – 8,171 cases (+22) (160 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Waushara – 3,527 cases (+18) (57 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 28,364 cases (+217) (271 deaths) (+3)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.