Advertisement

On the Clock: Packers defeat Ravens, claim NFC North title

By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers held on for a 31-30 win over Baltimore, and claimed their third straight NFC North division title in the process. The best panel in the business breaks down the game, and looks ahead to the race for the NFC’s top spot in this week’s On the Clock.

Other topics covered this week include:

  • The best division title in three years of the LaFleur Era
  • Aaron Rodgers as an MVP candidate, again
  • The NFL’s COVID-19 audibles and protocol changes
  • Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich’s next job...

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I would have actually wanted to hug and kiss him before he went to work,” Steve’s wife, Shawn...
Vigil held to honor local pole vaulting coach killed in Wednesday’s train wreck
Oshkosh Police find man’s body near railroad tracks
Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries
Irma Garcia
Police: Driver in fatal September crash was going 106 MPH, ingested mushrooms
Fox Sports records the Maroszek Brothers polka band performing Christmas songs to air during...
Pulaski polka band to play on national TV during Packers game

Latest News

The Packers held on for a 31-30 win over Baltimore, and claimed their third straight NFC North...
On the Clock: Packers win NFC North, defeat Ravens
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball for a fourth quarter touchdown...
Packers become 1st team into playoffs, win NFC North
m&t bank stadium in baltimore
Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Ravens
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates as he walks off the field after an...
Packers Game Day live tweets