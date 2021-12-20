On the Clock: Packers defeat Ravens, claim NFC North title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers held on for a 31-30 win over Baltimore, and claimed their third straight NFC North division title in the process. The best panel in the business breaks down the game, and looks ahead to the race for the NFC’s top spot in this week’s On the Clock.

Other topics covered this week include:

The best division title in three years of the LaFleur Era

Aaron Rodgers as an MVP candidate, again

The NFL’s COVID-19 audibles and protocol changes

Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich’s next job...

