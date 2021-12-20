‘Best Christmas Ever’ provides gifts for Wisconsin families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas morning came early for a Green bay father of three, who lost his pregnant wife and their unborn baby earlier this year.

The “Best Christmas Ever” program is giving over $250,000 to communities in Wisconsin this year. Program “captains” around the state select a family in their area to provide Christmas gifts.

In Green Bay this year, a group of 14 business owners and local leaders teamed up to help a family this year. Usually, the receiving family has experienced a tragedy or hardship during the year, which organizers say makes their efforts all the more magical for the holidays.

“We didn’t expect or anticipate this thing to get as big as it was when we set out, but it’s incredible that it became as big as it did,” said Justin Spettel, Director of the ‘Best Christmas Ever’ program in Wisconsin.

“You can donate money to a charity, and you can donate things here and there throughout the year, but when it comes to Christmas...it just seems a little bit more special to have something tied to that,” said Brad Ruh, co-captain.

The family is receiving free childcare and housecleaning expenses for the next two years. They will also receive new furniture and Christmas presents.

