Barn destroyed by fire at Town of Pound dairy farm

TOWN OF POUND, Wis. (WBAY) - Some animals died in a fire at a dairy farm in Pound Sunday night.

At about 7:55 p.m., Pound Volunteer Fire Department and Brazeau Fire were called to a barn fire.

The barn was destroyed and some animals died, but the dairy saved most of the herd, according to Pound Volunteer Fire Department.

Sixty volunteer firefighters responded to the scene. They used about 297,000 gallons of water.

The scene was cleared Monday at about 1:45 a.m.

Pound Fire thanked Grover-Porterfield, Town Of Lake, Crivitz, Coleman, Stephenson, Middle Inlet, and Wausaukee fire and Crivitz and Coleman Rescue for their help.

“We are lucky to have some great neighbors and friends,” reads a post on the Pound Fire Facebook page.

