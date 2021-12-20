Advertisement

Barn destroyed by fire at Town of Pound dairy farm

Fire destroys a barn in the Town of Pound. Dec. 19, 2021
Fire destroys a barn in the Town of Pound. Dec. 19, 2021(Pound Volunteer Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOWN OF POUND, Wis. (WBAY) - Some animals died in a fire at a dairy farm in Pound Sunday night.

At about 7:55 p.m., Pound Volunteer Fire Department and Brazeau Fire were called to a barn fire.

The barn was destroyed and some animals died, but the dairy saved most of the herd, according to Pound Volunteer Fire Department.

Sixty volunteer firefighters responded to the scene. They used about 297,000 gallons of water.

The scene was cleared Monday at about 1:45 a.m.

Pound Fire thanked Grover-Porterfield, Town Of Lake, Crivitz, Coleman, Stephenson, Middle Inlet, and Wausaukee fire and Crivitz and Coleman Rescue for their help.

“We are lucky to have some great neighbors and friends,” reads a post on the Pound Fire Facebook page.

