ACCUMULATING SNOW ON TUESDAY

Several more clipper systems are on the way. Don’t give up all hope for that White Christmas just yet.

Areas of snow will develop by mid morning Tuesday. They’ll exit by late afternoon but not without putting down 1-3+ north of Green Bay. Some spots near the U.P. border could get 2-5″. Generally less than 1″ is expected in Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and points south. Slick spots will develop on area roadways wherever snow falls so be aware when out and about. Highs top out mainly in the 20s.

We have 2 more clippers scheduled prior to Christmas. One on Thursday has the potential to produce some snow and/or mix. Could there be a few sloppy inches somewhere? It’s possible. The same goes for Friday, even with highs pushing 40° in spots. The best precipitation potential looks to move out after Santa delivers all his gifts Friday night. Don’t give up hope just yet on the chance to wake up with snow on Christmas morning!

Christmas Day now looks pretty good and seasonably chilly. There shouldn’t be any major weather issues for the Packers and Browns game at Lambeau.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: S/NW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW/SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear evening. Clouds return late. LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Areas of snow. 1-3″ NORTH of Green Bay. Lesser amounts SOUTH. Winter begins at 9:59 AM. HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chilly. HIGH: 26 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Chance of snow or rain showers. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

CHRISTMAS EVE: Areas of rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly cloudy. Chilly. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some snow possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some snow possible. HIGH: 32

