Vigil held to honor local pole vaulting coach killed in Wednesday’s train wreck

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - As we first reported on Wednesday, December 15, that severe train derailment and crash in dense fog led to the death of one man and seriously injured two more. Saturday night, a vigil was held to honor the life of local coach Steve Buss, lost in the tragedy.

The candle lit vigil hosted at AP Vaulting in Ashwaubenon brought family, friends, and former athletes together to remember 58-year-old Buss who was killed in Wednesday’s train derailment and car crash.

“We all thought it was a minor accident because we were at the club,” Cole Pawlitzky, a pole valuter at AP Vaulting recalled from Wednesday night. A memory he shared beside AP Vaulting “family members” Grace Werch and Jack Usiak. “We all thought he was going to be fine. It was just going to be a little fender bender, it was all going to be okay. Then the next day I woke up and I saw the group chat and he had died. It was very emotional.”

Buss was a pole vaulting coach at AP Vaulting who always cheered his students up with a joke even if they were having a tough practice. The beloved mentor from Kaukauna was killed after one dump truck pushed Buss’s service van and another dump truck under the train crossing at Highway 141 in Marinette County. Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve said the crash was “very clearly-weather related” due to the dense fog on Wednesday.

“I would have actually wanted to hug and kiss him before he went to work,” Steve’s wife, Shawn Buss, shared about the last day she had with her husband. Shawn is also the secretary and treasurer at AP Vaulting. “I know he knows that we love him but the typical peck on the cheek like whatever. I wish that I would have been able to hold him one more time.”

Vigil visitors wrote messages to Buss on balloons that they released into the night. Final words they wish they could have shared in-person.

“I’d always show up like 15 minutes early because... I’m like that, and he’d be here like ‘Hello!’” Camryn Baciak, a pole vaulter at AP Vaulting, remembered alongside fellow club teammate Campbell Roberts. “He said it like that and I’d always stay like half an hour late and he’d just stay there with me.”

Many of Buss’s athletes hope to pole-vault in college and reach new heights thanks to the support of their former coach.

