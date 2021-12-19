ROLLER COAST TEMPS THIS WEEK

While there will be some small chances of precipitation through the mid-week, the only big storm system we are watching for now looks to make its way in on Christmas eve bringing some rain and possibly a wintry mix to the area. Although rain or snow is possible on Christmas day, we’re still too far away to determine exactly where that weathermaker will track.

A mix of clouds and sun is on tap for today. Those clouds will thicken by this evening, but high temperatures will still make it into the lowers 30s for most off of winds from the SW. That wind will pick up later in the day with gusts possible up to 25 mph by this evening.

A weak system will pass to our North on Tuesday. It will bring a chance of snow mainly for areas North of Highway 29. Any accumulations at this time appear to be relatively light.

Wednesday looks dry and cold, but by Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, temperatures will be on the rise and several disturbances will be passing nearby. The best chance of rain or snow for any of those days at this time appears to be Friday. Rain could mix with a wintry mix, but looks to be out of here by Saturday. We’ll see how that forecast evolves throughout the week, and if that system will arrive any later bringing a chance of rain/snow into Christmas day.

Temperatures will be below average through the middle of the week, but to end out the week, temperatures will rise above average.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSW 5-15+ MPH

MONDAY: SW/W 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Early sunshine. Clouds thicken late. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Breezy. Steady temps. LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some snow NORTH... First official day of winter! HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder. HIGH: 26 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries? HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with some rain/wintry mix possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. Chance of rain/flakes? HIGH: 36

