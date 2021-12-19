More clippers on the way

We’ll have a bit of a roller coaster ride leading up to Christmas later this week. No major system is on the way but there are chances for both snow and rain over the next 7 days.

Mainly cloudy skies can be expected Sunday night along with steady temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Southwesterly winds 10-20 mph continue. Monday looks pretty quiet as well with highs ranging from the upper 20s to mid 30s. Breezy westerly winds 10-20 mph hang around.

A clipper system is poised to move through Tuesday. Some light snow is possible north of the Valley towards the Michigan border. A coating to an inch or two could accumulate. Highs top out in the 20s to around 30°.

Quiet but colder weather settles in for just one day... Wednesday. Plan on highs in the 20s. It’ll be a good day to get some last minute errands done. Some light rain and or snow could fall Thursday but odds are pretty low at this time. Highs moderate back into the mid to upper 30s.

A more potent, but warmer, clipper system is slated for Friday. Odds favor more rain than snow out of this one but there could be some sloppy snow that manages to mix in across the North Woods. Highs should be well into the 30s if not lower 40s. Santa will need to pack an umbrella and poncho as he swoops in Friday night.

Cooler mid 30s return for Christmas Day. Some festive flakes are possible but no significant snow is foreseen at this time. Keep praying for a Christmas Miracle if you want to see a White Christmas in Green Bay, the Fox Cities, or points south. Your best bet for snow on the ground will be across the North Woods and U.P.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW/W 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Breezy. Steady temps. LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow NORTH. Winter begins at 9:59 AM. HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder. HIGH: 27 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light mix possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

CHRISTMAS EVE: Areas of rain develop. Some snow mixing in NORTH? HIGH: 42 LOW: 36

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy. Some flakes possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.