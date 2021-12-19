‘Horns a Plenty Christmas’ concert features USMC band member

Wis. (WBAY) - A Christmas concert tradition in Appleton held strong for its 20th year Saturday with a special guest performer.

“Horns a plenty Christmas” is hosted by the Fox Valley Horn Club on the Saturday before Christmas each year and directed by founder Don Krause.

Almost 100 horn players from across the state came together Saturday to perform Christmas carols for the Appleton and Fox Valley communities.

The guest artist this year was Master Sergeant from the United States Marine Band.

“In the Marine Corps, music is a huge function. We play for the funerals at Arlington, so we give people their last honor at Arlington National Cemetery. We play for the president, we provide all of the music that they want inside and outside for events such as state dinners and things of national importance -- bill signings, things like that. We also play for retirement ceremonies. So music is actually an integral part of the Marine Corps,” said Master Sergeant Greta Richard, United States Marine Band.

Master Sergeant Richard is from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and joined the “President’s Own” United States Marine Band in 2000.

“Horns a Plenty Christmas” also provides music scholarships to french horn players through attendance fees, book sales, and donations.

