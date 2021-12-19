Fox Communities Credit Union hosts Christmas drive at Resch Complex

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several community partners joined forces at the Resch Complex Saturday for an annual community Christmas drive, but with a few adjustments for the current climate.

“It’s just really been wonderful and of course with covid, we started to do it as a drive-thru and that has just really worked out so well for the families that come. It’s just become a well-oiled machine there,” said Susan Nagel, Community Development Officer with Fox Communities Credit Union. “We’re serving 125 families this morning, and I believe over 500 individuals, so it’s really a great start to what I think is going to be a wonderful program.”

Fox Communities Credit Union partnered with the Green Bay Gamblers, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, and other groups for the Christmas drive. The invitation-only event benefited those in need, including single-parent families, the homeless, and isolated veterans.

Attendees received gifts, non-perishable food boxes, and pre-made meals distributed via drive-thru.

“This has been such a hard year. Obviously, on so many of our families and so many of our kids. So if there’s a way that we can make this season easier, brighter for families they appreciate it. And community partners appreciate it too, like, they’re wanting people to want to give back and what a wonderful way to give back,” said Lisa Kogan Praska, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay.

Fox Communities Credit Union has organized the event all over the Fox Valley in the past but opted to bring the Christmas magic to Green Bay for the first time this year.

