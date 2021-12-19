Advertisement

A festive ‘Christmas Express,’ the Oshkosh drive-thru helping families in need

For the second year in a row, students from Julie’s Touch of Silver Dance Studio in Oshkosh...
For the second year in a row, students from Julie’s Touch of Silver Dance Studio in Oshkosh performed to help close out the drive-thru. Plus, the studio donated about 200 stuffed stockings.(WBAY Staff)
By Annie Krall
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas came early for some families in need hosted by Father Carr’s Place 2B in Oshkosh on Saturday, December 18.

“It is just... it’s going to make me tear up, because just to see the people and the joy on their face because they didn’t think they were going to have a Christmas at all,” Father Carr’s Place 2B executive director, John Nieman, shared. “Then, to drive through here and see how friendly our volunteers are and see how they interact with the families. The kids are just smiling and laughing. It makes it all worthwhile.”

The Catholic organization founded in 1974 by Fr. Martin Carr adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic last year with their socially distanced drive-thru.

For the second year in a row, students from Julie’s Touch of Silver Dance Studio performed to help close out the drive-thru. Plus, the studio donated about 200 stuffed stockings.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for them and maybe a little eye-opening for some of them because they are very blessed and fortunate to be able to come to the studio and take classes,” Whittney Seckar-Anderson, co-director at Julie’s Touch of Silver Dance Studio, said. “Not everyone is able to do that. I think they get the opportunity to see that not everybody is as fortunate as they are. They can use the gifts they’ve been given to give back to the community through performance.”

Next year, Father Carr’s is hoping to be back inside for breakfast and gifts with Santa if COVID social distancing considerations are no longer a concern.

