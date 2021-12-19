Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Ravens

BALTIMORE, Maryland. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (10-3) get set to play on the road at the Baltimore Ravens (8-5), it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with “Dave Schroeder’s Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 COVID and Injuries: First of all, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson did not practice all week and was listed as Questionable to play with an ankle injury. Moving on, the NFL postponed 3 games this weekend due to Covid-19 cases. But the Packers-Ravens game will go on as planned. Kenny Clark was Green Bay’s only addition to the Covid Reserve list this week. Green Bay had more luck than the rest of the league as more than 100 total players were sidelined by the virus. Baltimore’s secondary is a mess. Injuries earlier in the season, coupled with Covid cases this week, have left them without a single opening-day starter from their secondary. And on Sunday morning, Baltimore lost another CB, Jimmy Smith, to Covid according a the NFL Network. On offense, Baltimore also lost WR Sammy Watkins to Covid.

#2 Chasing history: Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 439 TD passes in his career and needs just 4 more today to break Brett Favre’s franchise record of 442. Rodgers has thrown for 4 or more scores in a game 33 times in his career (including 12 times during the Matt LaFleur era). With Baltimore down to backups upon backups in the secondary, today could be the day.

#3 Playoff Implications: The Packers own the top spot in the NFC and they know that if they keep winning, the NFC playoffs will run through Lambeau Field. The Ravens are desperate to maintain their perch atop the AFC North. Baltimore is 1 game ahead of Cleveland and Cincinnati with Pittsburgh lurking at 6-6-1. Baltimore is only 1-3 in divisional games this year, meaning they don’t want to leave things to any tiebreaking scenarios.

#4 LaFleur chasing history: Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur won’t get the mark today, but he is well on his way towards breaking George Seifert’s NFL record for most wins in a head coach’s first 3 seasons. LaFleur is now 36-9 with 4 games to go. Seifert’s record is 38 wins.

#5 New Covid protocols: Covid is taking over two of my ‘Fast Facts’ this week because it has wreaked such havoc. The NFL saw a lot of its Covid cases this week come from asymptomatic vaccinated players as the Omicron variant spreads. In response, the league and the players association have decided to discontinue regular testing of vaccinated players. They will opt for more symptom screening and what they are calling “targeted testing” of vaccinated players. Previously, those players had to be tested once per week. Moving forward, only a few players on each team will be tested during a single week. Unvaccinated players will continue to be tested every day.

Prediction: Packers 26, Ravens 18

