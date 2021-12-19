Advertisement

Blocking Nebraska, Rettke carries Badgers to national title

Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the...
Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - There’s a reason Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke was named the college women’s volleyball National Player of the Year on Friday.

On Saturday night, the five-time, first-team All-American’s 11th and final kill gave Wisconsin a 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 victory over Nebraska and the Badgers’ first national championship.

Rettke also finished with a career-high 13 blocks in her collegiate finale. The 6-foot-8 middle blocker showed her value in the decisive second set when she generated three-straight points with a kill and consecutive blocks. Wisconsin (31-3) set a championship game record with 24 blocks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries
Irma Garcia
Police: Driver in fatal September crash was going 106 MPH, ingested mushrooms
Kimberly head coach Steve Jones has stepped down from his post as the head of the Papermakers...
Kimberly Papermakers head coach Steve Jones steps down
Wisconsin critical covid situation
Dr. Rai begging people to get vaccinated as Wisconsin leads nation in COVID cases per 100,000
Oshkosh Police find man’s body near railroad tracks

Latest News

WIAA
Friday’s high school basketball highlights
Kimberly head coach Steve Jones has stepped down from his post as the head of the Papermakers...
Kimberly Papermakers head coach Steve Jones steps down
Bay Port's Forystek & NDA's Rader headed to NDSU
Bay Port’s Forystek & NDA’s Rader headed to NDSU
Bay Port's Forystek & NDA's Rader headed to NDSU
Bay Port's Forystek & NDA's Rader heading to NDSU