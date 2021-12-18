Advertisement

Tennessee confirms 5th death from tornado-spurring storms

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have confirmed that a fifth person in the state has died from storms that spurred devastating tornadoes across the region last weekend.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the additional death occurred in Lake County, where two other storm deaths also occurred.

The agency says the remaining fatalities were in Obion and Shelby counties. At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10.

Officials say 77 of those people died in Kentucky.

