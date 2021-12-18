Advertisement

A second company invests $500 million into Green Bay area paper industry

By Annie Krall
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The manufacturing company Georgia-Pacific, with its recently announced investment of $500 million expanding the Broadway paper mill, means more jobs in northeast Wisconsin and is another sign of the industry’s current strength.

“Our paper and packaging industry is certainly diverse,” Eric DeKorne, business retention and expansion manager for the Greater Green Bay Chamber, emphasized. “Our concentration of paper and packaging is 14 times the national average, which is absolutely tremendous. When you have a concentration that large there are so many different aspects of impact of that single investment. It’s impacting suppliers, distribution, transportation logistics, and machine shops.”

Georgia-Pacific’s announcement on Thursday of a $500 million expansion at the west-side Green Bay facility on Broadway is expected to create about 150 new jobs.

  To learn more about Georgia-Pacific's operations in Green Bay CLICK HERE.

This is the second half-billion dollar investment by a Green Bay paper company in the past few years. Green Bay Packaging cut the ribbon on Wisconsin’s first new paper mill in more than 35 years this summer.

The history of Brown County’s paper industry stretches back to 1892, using the power of the Fox River.

“But in 1895, John Hoberg came to Green Bay because he felt that you could run a paper company and industry without having to have a water power,” Brown County Library historian Mary Jane Herber shared.

Fast forward to today, and an industry once thought at risk in the digital age continues to thrive in the Green Bay area.

“The fact that they’ve been able to transform that and prove to [headquarters in] Atlanta that they should be making an investment in this mill over all the other mills they had a choice from,” Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said. “When you think about how large Georgia-Pacific is, they didn’t have just one location they were considering. They were thinking about a lot of different locations.”

Streckenbach highlighted that this latest investment could lead to a multi-billion dollar impact on the state as a whole.

