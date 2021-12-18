Pulaski polka band to play on national TV during Packers game

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - With the Packers playing on Christmas this year, fans in Pulaski are also excited for a local polka band that will be featured by Fox Sports during the game and exposed to a national television audience.

With lots of lights and a few cameras, too, the Maroszek Brothers put on a show Friday night at Scotty’s Hometown in Pulaski that was recorded for an NFL audience.

“They put out a Christmas CD last year, and the people from Fox heard it and they liked it and so they said, ‘Can we get some Christmas carols to play during the pre-game show for the Packers game on Christmas day?’” said Janet Maroszek, wife of a band member.

As part of the recording, fans were also invited and encouraged to dress up in Packers gear.

Pulaski Polka Days organizer Harold Otto said, “They said over 25 million people will be watching the NFL, so this is great. It’s something for Pulaski.”

Also in the audience was Paula Maroszek. She has several family members who are in the band, which received the invitation to play about a week-and-a-half ago.

“They are awfully excited. I mean, they have a concertina player that’s a hall of fame concertina player, so it’s fun. They just love playing their music and bring the community together. That’s what it’s all about,” she said during the taping.

The band has played for some big audiences in the past but this will be their first appearance on national television.

Janet Maroszek added, “We’ve been on Channel 2. You’ve been out there, you’ve done the morning show from Pulaski Polka Days. We’ve been on other local networks. We were in New York and we played in New York, we played in Hollywood, California, so this is our first national gig.”

Several songs were performed, but fans can only guess what could make the final cut.

