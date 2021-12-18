PARADE OF CLIPPERS ON THE WAY

While a few clippers will affect the region leading up to Christmas, no major weather maker is on the horizon. If you are dreaming of a White Christmas, heading to the North Woods or the U.P. may be your best bet this year.

Look for variably cloudy skies Saturday night. Lows should range from the single digits in the North Woods to the low 20s along the lakeshore. Mid teens are likely for the Fox Valley. Any lingering flurries should fade away by midnight.

A mix of clouds and sun is on tap for Sunday. Winds from the SW should help boost our highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A weak clipper will pass well to our north on Monday. Another one will be mainly north Tuesday but there are better odds for some light snow, especially north of the Fox Valley into the North Woods and U.P. Perhaps a coating to an inch or two, especially in the far north.

We’ll enjoy a break in the action Wednesday but a few more clippers are on tap for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. None of these look very impressive at this time but there could be some snow and/or rain around depending on how things evolve.

Temperatures should be fairly seasonable over the coming week with no major swings either way like we had last week. The early outlook for Christmas Eve and Day shows highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Santa can certainly handle that!

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSW 5-20+ MPH

MONDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Chilly. LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some snow NORTH... First official day of winter! HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder. HIGH: 27 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries? HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with some rain/wintry mix possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain/wintry mix possible. HIGH: 36

