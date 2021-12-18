Oshkosh Police find man’s body near railroad tracks

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating after a man’s body was found on the railroad tracks in the area of Washington Avenue and Broad Street in the city.

Just before 2 a.m., Saturday, Oshkosh Police Department received a call from Canadian National Railroad. The caller said as the train was traveling south through the area of Washington Avenue and Broad Street, the train hit something, but they weren’t sure what it was.

Officers arrived at the location and found the man’s body.. He has been identified as a 22 year old male from Oshkosh.

His death does not appear suspicious at this time. Investigators from the Oshkosh Police Department and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office are continuing the investigation.

