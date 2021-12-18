Advertisement

One dead, one injured in Marinette County crash

Deadly Crash Graphic
Deadly Crash Graphic(AP)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOWN OF GROVER, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marinette County woman is dead and a man from Pulaski is seriously injured following a crash on I-41 at Kasal Lane in the Town of Grover, west of Peshtigo.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Authorities say a car, driven by the 67 year old woman from the Town of Grover, pulled into the path of northbound semi-truck. The truck, hauling scrap metal, ended up overturned in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The woman’s car spun down the southbound lanes and she was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 64 year old truck driver was trapped in the overturned wreckage before a lengthy process to get him out and to a hospital. He suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

Assisting at the scene were the Peshtigo Police, Grover Porterfield Fire Department, City of Peshtigo Fire Department, Marinette Fire Department, Aurora Bay Area Paramedics, Marinette Emergency Rescue Squad, and the WI DNR.

This is the ninth traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2021.

