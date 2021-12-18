LIGHT SNOW FOR SOME THIS MORNING

Temperatures are starting out in the mid 20s in many spots this morning, due to cloud cover we had overhead last night that allowed temperatures to rise through the night rather than fall. There are also some light snow showers ongoing. Not everyone will see them this morning, but where snow does come down, slick roads can be expected. Accumulations will be minor with <1″ expected across the area, and maybe only a trace to the south.

Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will rise to near 30° this afternoon with a north wind around 10 mph. The afternoon will be snow-free. Skies will clear out briefly by the evening, but more clouds are expected for Sunday. Lows will dip into the middle teens with highs back in the lowers 30s Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be a bit blustery, but should be milder with highs into the middle 30s. A round of light snow could develop Tuesday afternoon across the NORTH, with some minor accumulation possible. Look for some colder highs in the 20s towards the middle of next week. At this time, there does appear to be a storm system passing nearby toward the end of the week that could bring some rain and a wintry mix to the area. This is still several days out, so stay tuned for updates on the forecast.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SSW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Morning snow showers... mostly an inch or less where snow does develop. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cool and crisp. LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Some early sun, then mostly cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, milder, but blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Colder. Some snow NORTH... First official day of winter! HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds. Cold again. HIGH: 25 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries? HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy with some rain/wintry mix possible. HIGH: 34

