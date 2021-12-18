LIGHT SNOW INTO SATURDAY MORNING

Temperatures will hover in the mid teens to lower 20s this evening before rising a few degrees at night. Clouds will thicken as our next weathermaker tracks in from the west. Light snow showers will develop and continue through Saturday morning. This will not be a big-time snowfall for us, with most seeing less than an inch. Some spots NORTH of Green Bay may see 1-2″.

So it will be just enough to create some slippery roads, but no major problems are expected. Highs will rise to near 30° Saturday afternoon with a north wind around 10 mph. We should be snow-free for the afternoon, but skies will stay mostly cloudy. Skies will clear out briefly by the evening, but more clouds are expected for Sunday. Lows will dip into the middle teens with highs back to near 30° Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be a bit blustery, but should be milder with highs into the middle 30s. A round of light snow could develop Tuesday afternoon with some minor accumulation possible... especially across the NORTH. Look for some colder highs in the 20s towards the middle of next week. Yes, there’s still a CHANCE for some light snow showers as we get closer to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Guidance is in good agreement that there will be a storm system nearby, but there are still a lot of details to sort out over the next week.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Light snow showers. Slick roads develop late. LOW: 21, then rising

SATURDAY: Morning snow showers... mostly an inch or less. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Some early sun, then mostly cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 30 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, milder, but blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Colder. Late snow showers... First official day of winter! HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds. Cold again. HIGH: 25 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries? HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy with some late snow/mix possible. HIGH: 32

