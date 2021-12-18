Kimberly Papermakers head coach Steve Jones steps down

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kimberly head coach Steve Jones has stepped down from his post as the head of the Papermakers football program.

Jones led the Papermakers to five state titles, and 10 Fox Valley Association championships during his tenure. Over that time racking up an overall record of 129-9, which included the state’s longest winning streak of 70 games.

“I would like to thank the administration, faculty, students, and community for an amazing 16 year in the Kimberly school district. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our incredible coaching staff, past players, and current players for the unwavering commitment and dedication to our football program. I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish both on and of the field. I am so thankful for the relationships that were built and the memories that were made along the way,” said Steve Jones in a tweet on the Kimberly Football Twitter account.

“My ‘way’ or my purpose has not changed. I love the opportunity to make a positive impact on other people. I am going to continue to do that, it will just look different moving forward,” said Jones.

“Leaders ship development has always been a passion of mine. Over the past several years I have fallen in love with speaking, consulting, and writing. I want to fully pursue this passion in the next stage of life.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.