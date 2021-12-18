Advertisement

2 people injured in Green Bay house fire Saturday

Fire generic
Fire generic(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Green Bay Saturday afternoon.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1904 Deckner Avenue at 1:20 p.m.

The owners of the home said smoke was coming from the back door of the home. They were not home at the time of the fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke inside the home from a fire that started in the kitchen area.

After the fire was put out, two people were treated for smoke inhalation and one of them was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters also treated two dogs and two cats at the scene for smoke inhalation. They were transported for more medical attention.

Battalion Chief Dave Kolz estimates $30,000 worth of damage. Four people have been displaced by the fire.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries
Irma Garcia
Police: Driver in fatal September crash was going 106 MPH, ingested mushrooms
Kimberly head coach Steve Jones has stepped down from his post as the head of the Papermakers...
Kimberly Papermakers head coach Steve Jones steps down
Wisconsin critical covid situation
Dr. Rai begging people to get vaccinated as Wisconsin leads nation in COVID cases per 100,000
Storm damage in Green Bay. Dec. 16, 2021
WPS expect to have power back to 90 percent of customers Friday

Latest News

Deadly Crash Graphic
One dead, one injured in Marinette County crash
Light snow ends this morning!
First Alert Forecast: Light snow ends this morning, then dry for the evening!
Oshkosh Police find man’s body near railroad tracks
Friday's high school basketball