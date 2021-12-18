2 people injured in Green Bay house fire Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Green Bay Saturday afternoon.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1904 Deckner Avenue at 1:20 p.m.

The owners of the home said smoke was coming from the back door of the home. They were not home at the time of the fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke inside the home from a fire that started in the kitchen area.

After the fire was put out, two people were treated for smoke inhalation and one of them was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters also treated two dogs and two cats at the scene for smoke inhalation. They were transported for more medical attention.

Battalion Chief Dave Kolz estimates $30,000 worth of damage. Four people have been displaced by the fire.

